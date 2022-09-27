Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: US interest rate hike has slammed NZ dollar

By Richard Prebble
5 mins to read
More pain ahead: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington. Photo / AP

More pain ahead: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington. Photo / AP

OPINION:

First, the good news: the ANZ Truckometer uses traffic volume data to give an accurate measure of the economy. The latest report says: "The Light Traffic Index bounced 5.4 per cent in August, while

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.