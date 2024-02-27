Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Richard Prebble: The shocking statistics confronting the new Government

By
5 mins to read
Minister for Social Development and Employment Louise Upston. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Minister for Social Development and Employment Louise Upston. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Two shocking stats were released last week.

After six years of Labour, the number of children in material hardship is higher than when Labour came to office. The total number of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business