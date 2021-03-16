Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: How to fix the housing crisis

5 minutes to read

Housing is a crisis in both demand and supply. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Richard Prebble

OPINION:

Here is why we have a housing crisis.

It took 133 years for New Zealand's population to reach three million. Thirty years to reach four million and just 17 years to reach five million.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.