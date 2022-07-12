Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: Gangs and crime - 'gesture politics' and what the Government is getting wrong on law and order

5 minutes to read
Police Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon on gangs and police. Video / Mark Mitchell

Police Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon on gangs and police. Video / Mark Mitchell

By
Richard Prebble

OPINION:

"Are you interested in politics?" asked my Auckland Uber driver.

"I take an interest," I said.

For the next 20 minutes: "I voted for Jacinda. Big mistake. This Government subsidises gangs. I have been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.