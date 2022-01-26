Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: Defence, security, climate bigger threats than Covid, review states

5 minutes to read
Defence Minister Peeni Henare. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Defence Minister Peeni Henare. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Richard Prebble

OPINION:

The pandemic is diverting our attention from serious threats that have the potential to cause far more damage.

The independent five-yearly Defence Assessment Review delivered in December states "New Zealand faces a substantially more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.