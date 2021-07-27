Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: Centralisation not the answer to fixing our hospitals

5 minutes to read
Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield (left) and Health Minister Andrew Little. Bloomfield's advice on health reforms have been ignored by the Government, writes Richard Prebble. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield (left) and Health Minister Andrew Little. Bloomfield's advice on health reforms have been ignored by the Government, writes Richard Prebble. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Richard Prebble

OPINION:

The heads of the nation's District Health Boards (DHBs) had a meeting with the Minister of Health where they explained our hospitals are in crisis. If the nurses' strike proceeded the hospitals would cease

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.