The latest salary guide includes "typical" salaries across a range of roles. Photo / Michael Craig

What you get paid can depend a lot on where you live - both within New Zealand and transtasman, new data shows.

Recruitment company Hays has released its latest salary guide, which includes “typical” salaries across a range of roles.

Hays NZ managing director David Trollope said that across Australia and NZ, 86 percent of organisations said they were intending to offer pay rises in the coming year, down from 95 percent the year before.

There were also 25 percent fewer organisations planning to offer more than 3 percent.

He said human resources and accounting and finance seemed to be the areas most likely to experience pay increases.

The cost of living was a big driver in determining how much of an increase to offer, he said.

“The NZ labour market is still reasonably strong and crucially the sentiment after what has been a tough year is improving.”

He said there was “no denying” it was a competitive job market but people in fields such as HR, healthcare and engineering would find it easier to secure new roles.

Some roles were being paid significantly more in Australia. A site engineer in the construction sector, for example, could earn 50 percent more in Sydney based on Hays data.

But in some other roles, pay was more similar. A cyber security role would be paid $140,000 in NZ but A$135,000 (NZ$145,450) in Sydney, Hays said.

A chief operating officer at a firm with turnover of $50m-$500m might typically be paid $325,000 in NZ, but A$500,000 ($540,000) in Australia.

Australia’s average full-time weekly total earnings were A$1953.70 ($2110) in November 2023. In NZ in the September quarter, the average weekly earnings for all full-time equivalent employees was $1558.

University of Otago associate professor Dennis Wesselbaum said change would be required for NZ’s wages to catch up to Australia’s more generally.

Productivity growth would be needed, he said, as well as a stronger macroeconomy, structural changes towards different types of jobs, more investment in education, support for small business, more foreign direct investment and infrastructure development.

He said tax cuts and flexible work arrangements would also help.

But economist Shamubeel Eaqub said it would take a long time, and the gap had been growing for decades.

“It’s probably that we were too rich in the past rather than too poor now.”

He said the last National government had tried to close the gap, but had not succeeded.

“It’s about the fundamentals, how do you get your human capital right, your institutions, your culture? It’s easy to say but hard to do. The gap has been building for a long time. Why should we expect to be able to turn it around quickly?”

Accounting and finance

The data shows a financial controller in a business with turnover up to $100m would typically be earning $155,000 in Auckland, $150,000 in Wellington and $140,000 in Christchurch. In Sydney, they could typically earn A$165,000 ($178,000).

A commercial analyst could earn $130,000 in Auckland, $120,000 in Wellington and Christchurch and A$130,000 ($140,000) in Sydney. A corporate accountant in a business turning over $100m to $300m could typically earn $120,000 in Auckland, $110,000 in Wellington and $105,000 in Christchurch. In Sydney, they would typically be on A$125,000 ($135,000).

A graduate assistant accountant with no experience would start on $60,000 in Christchurch, $65,000 in Wellington and $60,000 in Auckland and A$65,000 ($70,200) in Sydney.

Tax accountants would typically make $95,000 in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch but A$120,000 ($130,000) in Sydney.

Architecture

Graduate architects would start on $85,000 in Auckland, and $75,000 in Wellington and Christchurch. In Sydney, they would be on A$75,000. ($81,000).

A senior architect with more than 10 years’ experience would earn A$130,000 ($140,400) in Sydney, $125,000 in Auckland, and $120,000 in Wellington and Christchurch.

An interior designer would typically be on $80,000 in Auckland, $70,000 in Wellington and Christchurch and A$85,000 ($91,800) in Sydney.

Planners with five or more years’ experience would be on $100,000 in Wellington and Christchurch, $110,000 in Auckland and A$112,000 ($121,000) in Sydney.

Construction

A civil construction foreperson would typically be on A$140,000 ($151,200) in Sydney, and $85,000 in NZ.

A civil construction project manager would earn A$180,000 in Sydney, and $130,000 in NZ. A site engineer would be on $80,000 in Auckland, $82,000 in Wellington and $75,000 in the South Island but A$120,000 ($194,400) in Sydney.

A building foreperson would be on A$140,000 ($151,200) in Sydney, and $90,000 in NZ.

Contact centres

A customer service officer would typically earn $60,000 a year in Auckland, $57,000 in Wellington and $52,000 in Christchurch but A$65,000 ($70,200) in Sydney.

Telesales consultants could earn $49,000 in Christchurch, $55,000 in Wellington and Auckland, and A$70,000 ($75,600) in Sydney.

Engineering

A civil designer/engineer would typically be on $120,000 in Auckland, $105,000 in Wellington and Christchurch and A$112,000 ($121,000) in Sydney.

A structural engineer would be on A$110,000 ($118,800) in Sydney, $120,000 in Auckland, $110,000 in Wellington and $110,000 in Christchurch.

Land surveyors would typically earn A$120,000 ($129,600) in Sydney, $110,000 in Auckland, $105,000 in Wellington and $100,000 in Christchurch.

Executive

Hays said a chief executive of a commercial firm with turnover up to $50m would typically be on $300,000 in NZ and A$350,000 ($378,000) in Australia. For a not-for-profit organisation of the same size, the pay would usually be $275,000 in NZ and A$280,000 ($302,400) in Australia.

Facilities management

A building manager could earn A$85,000 ($91,800) in Sydney, and $92,000 in NZ. For a facilities manager, pay would typically be $102,000 in Auckland and Wellington or $92,000 in Christchurch. Sydney would pay A$120,000 ($129,600).

Human resources

Hays said a head of human resources role in a company with more than 1000 employees would typically pay $250,000 in NZ and A$290,000 ($313,200) in Sydney. An HR manager in a business with 250 to 1000 employees would be paid $133,000 in NZ and A$170,000 ($183,600) in Sydney.

A learning and development manager could earn $128,000 in NZ or A$155,000 ($167,400) in Sydney.

Insurance

Underwriting assistants would earn about $60,000 in NZ, and A$70,000 ($75,600) in Sydney in general insurance. A domestic claims assessor would earn about the same here, and A$67,000 ($72,360) in Sydney. An account director in an insurance brokerage would typically earn A$180,000 ($194,400) in Sydney and $150,000 in NZ.

Logistics

A warehouse operations manager could earn $110,000 in NZ, A$150,000 ($162,000) in Sydney or A$130,000 ($140,400) in Melbourne.

A transport manager would earn $110,000 in NZ, A$132,000 ($142,500) in Sydney and A$90,000 ($97,200) in Hobart. A supply chain demand planner would typically earn $80,000 in NZ, A$110,000 ($118,800) in Sydney and A$100,000 ($108,000) in Melbourne.

Marketing

An event manager would earn A$120,000 ($129,600) in Sydney and $90,000 in NZ. A graphic designer would typically be on $85,000 in this country or A$90,000 ($97,200) in Melbourne. A media relations manager could be on $125,000 in NZ but A$135,000 ($145,800) in Sydney although only A$110,000 ($118,800) in Hobart.

Office support

Hays said an administration assistant with six to 12 months’ experience would earn $60,000 in Auckland, $55,000 in Wellington and $53,000 in Christchurch. A receptionist with more than 12 months’ experience would earn A$70,000 ($75,600) in Sydney, $60,000 in Auckland, $55,000 in Wellington or $56,000 in Christchurch. A switchboard operator might be paid $49,000 in Wellington or Christchurch but A$65,000 ($70,200) in Sydney.

Policy and strategy

A policy adviser would typically earn $82,000 in Wellington and A$80,000 ($86,400) in Canberra, Hays said. A programme manager could typically get $115,000 in Wellington or A$150,000 ($162,000) in Sydney.

Technology

A business analyst in projects and change management could earn A$140,000 ($151,200) in Sydney, or $110,000 in Auckland and Wellington. An automation developer might earn A$130,000 ($140,400) in Sydney or $140,000 in Auckland. A cloud platform engineer could earn $170,000 in Auckland typically, $150,000 in Wellington or A$160,000 ($172,800) in Sydney. A cyber security analyst would typically be on A$145,000 ($156,600) in Sydney, $130,000 in Auckland and Wellington or $120,000 in Christchurch.