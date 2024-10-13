Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Retail spending stalls in September, down from June quarter

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The latest card transaction data has been revealed, showing electronic card spending stalled in September as the government's tax policies are yet to benefit consumer spending. Photo / 123RF

The latest card transaction data has been revealed, showing electronic card spending stalled in September as the government's tax policies are yet to benefit consumer spending. Photo / 123RF

Retail spending was down for the September quarter despite transactions stalling their negative trend over the past two months, Stats NZ said today.

Electronic card spending in the retail industries remained unchanged on a monthly basis, with spending in core retail industries increasing by 0.3% or $19 million.

Spending within

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business