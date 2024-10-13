Retail spending stalls in September, down from June quarter

Spending on consumables slightly increased, up by 0.2% or $4.1m, while spending on durables fell 0.5% or $7.8m.
The non-retail category (excluding services) increased by 1.4% since August, up by $31m. This category includes medical and other healthcare, travel and tour arrangement, postal and courier delivery, and other non-retail industries.
Spending in the services category, which includes maintenance, personal care, funerals and other personal services grew by 1.3% or $4.5m.
In August, retail card transactions grew for the first time in seven months - up 0.2% or $10 million - although economists said the effect of tax cuts and Government stimulus were yet to benefit Kiwi wallets.
Many believed recent monetary policy changes would help lift consumer confidence heading into the festive season.
Briscoe Group chief executive Rod Duke said the decision was one of the first signs of good news as consumers with mortgages would have a bit more money in their pocket.
“I think it’ll mean, for all retailers, there’ll be just a bit more confidence in the suburbs.
“It’s really the first step. It always takes a little while, in my experience, for these things to drift through and be meaningful for people with housing interest loans and the like, but it is a mandatory first step.”
Business Canterbury chief executive Leeann Watson hoped it would provide a further boost to consumer confidence.
“This optimism indicates that recent drops in inflation and interest rates are positively influencing the business operating environment, even as many companies continue to navigate the challenges of what has felt like an elastic band economy over the past few years,” she said.
Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business and retail.