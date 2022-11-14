Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Residential developer Williams Corporation reveals how many staff took redundancy

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Williams Corporation is New Zealand's second-biggest housebuilder. Video / Alex Burton

Williams Corporation is New Zealand's second-biggest housebuilder. Video / Alex Burton

Last week, New Zealand’s busiest privately owned residential developer said it wanted to cut costs by 15 to 30 per cent and had made voluntary redundancy offers to all staff. So how did that go

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business