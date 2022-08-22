'Resetting boundaries': Why Kiwi workers are joining the 'quiet quitting' trend

Workers are "quiet quitting" as they try to gain control over a better work-life balance. Photo / 123RF

As workers return to offices after two years of lockdowns and restrictions, the trend of "quiet quitting" is sweeping through workplaces around the world.

But what is it and why are workers doing it?

Having gained significant traction on short-form video-sharing app TikTok, the idea of "quiet quitting" sees workers dialling back their efforts - typically extra or unpaid work - in a bid to get a better work-life balance.

For some, it's no longer subscribing to the idea of having to give "110 per cent".

And one expert in New Zealand says it's a "fair and reasonable response" as workers battle burnout and stress.

Jarrod Haar, professor of human resource management at AUT University, told the Herald "quiet quitting" had links to the pandemic as workers "reset" boundaries.

"I think 'quiet quitting' is about fighting back to all the extra work that just creeps into our lives after-hours and weekends - for which we are generally not paid," Haar said.

For those salaried workers, overtime and paid extra work were not likely, he said.

"Most of us work 9-5pm or thereabouts and thus working outside those times is actually not my usual work. Taking some control is actually fair and reasonable behaviour from employees.

"My research shows the blurring of boundaries is highly detrimental towards wellbeing and work-life balance is highly affected. So, resetting boundaries definitely aids workers."

But Haar said the idea of "quiet quitting" isn't new.

"Actually, it's a renamed industrial relations term: Work to rule," he said.

"My wellbeing@work data shows workers in May 2022 have started to reduce the 'extra work' (unpaid) they do, so some empirical evidence to support the 'quiet quitting'.

"This might reflect that job insecurity fears are still high and this might discourage employees from 'going the extra mile' for their employer."

But is "quiet quitting" the answer to corporate burnout?

"Issues around burnout include excessive workload, tethering (working after hours at home via technology) and blurred boundaries," Haar said.

"For salaried workers, the 'quiet quitting' is likely to help."

Jarrod Haar, professor of human resource management at AUT. Photo / Supplied

Haar said there was a lot to "quiet quitting" and its link to other post-pandemic trends around worker frustrations and concerns, like the "Great Resignation".

"We are all reassessing what we do, and how we do it," he said.

"Realising that working too much is dangerous to our wellbeing has likely been highlighted. Seeing workers lose jobs when it suits organisations also worries employees, and perhaps they see 'quiet quitting' as at least looking after themselves to a level that they see their organisation does not."

Haar said there were pros and cons with "quiet quitting".

"If workers are paid well or very well, they might feel there is an expectation that they pick up 'extra' work here and there. But even these workers might feel the creep [of extra work] into life has become too much too often," he said.

"Extra work that aids the organisation is clearly beneficial for its performance, so stopping the 'extra work' might have a bottom-line effect. But burning out to help the organisation's performance isn't going to help."

As for New Zealand's long-reported productivity issues, Haar said "quiet quitting" had the potential to be a problem.

"It will affect firm productivity, but it probably isn't that widespread at the moment. But everything helps or hinders, so this won't help.

"If it is a 'blip' and not long-lasting then I think economically we will be fine. But if it stays longer and spreads across the whole workforce, then it might be a serious issue.

"But it also might relate to wellbeing i.e. exhaustion, with workers just too tired to keep slugging it out.

"Covid is showing some long-lasting effects on the workforce and this is likely another one of them."

And for those wondering whether your boss can fire or discipline you for "quiet quitting", an employment and health and safety lawyer says they can't.

"The term 'quiet quitting' is a misnomer, as the person still intends to continue working. By its nature, 'quiet quitting' refers to the withdrawal of discretionary effort. There is no wrong-doing, and the employee is still doing what is required by their employer," said Jennifer Mills, director - head of practice at Jennifer Mills and Associates.

Employment lawyer Jennifer Mills. Photo / Supplied

"Where an employee is not taking on additional initiatives, or they are choosing not to work beyond what is required, this will not be grounds to take disciplinary action.

"However, in some jobs 'quiet quitting' will affect the level of discretionary rewards and benefits for the employee. This may include discretionary bonuses and incentives.

"It is in each employee's best interests to identify a job and employer that aligns with their priorities. Likewise, it is in each employer's interests to attract and select workers that fit into their culture and expectations."