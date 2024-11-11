Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Reserve Bank warns Quest Insurance Group

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby. The central bank said Quest had acknowledged and remedied the breaches of its obligations. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby. The central bank said Quest had acknowledged and remedied the breaches of its obligations. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has issued a warning to Quest Insurance Group Ltd.

“Quest’s non-compliance included prolonged failures to maintain its minimum non-life solvency margin, and to maintain a statutory fund for its life insurance business,” the RBNZ said today.

“Prudential requirements such as good governance exist to protect policyholders and to promote the maintenance of a sound and efficient insurance sector,” RBNZ Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said.

The central bank said Quest had acknowledged and remedied the breaches of its obligations and was busy implementing more risk management measures to prevent similar issues in future.

“These breaches did not impact on Quest’s ability to pay out on claims to policyholders,” the RBNZ added.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawkesby said findings from the investigation showed the importance of effective risk management and the need for sound governance to ensure public trust and confidence in the insurance sector.

The RBNZ said it was obliged to ensure all regulated banks and insurers followed the proper rules to ensure the resilience of New Zealand’s financial system.

The relevant warning to Quest was in relation to the Insurance (Prudential Supervision) Act 2010, known as IPSA.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This warning is a reminder for all insurers of the importance of continuously managing their compliance obligations under IPSA through effective risk management and sound governance practices,” the central bank added.

The RBNZ said it applied its enforcement framework and warning policy in its decision to issue the warning to Quest.

Quest Insurance Group has been approached for comment today.

Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business