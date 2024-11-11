Reserve Bank warns Quest Insurance Group

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby. The central bank said Quest had acknowledged and remedied the breaches of its obligations. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has issued a warning to Quest Insurance Group Ltd.

“Quest’s non-compliance included prolonged failures to maintain its minimum non-life solvency margin, and to maintain a statutory fund for its life insurance business,” the RBNZ said today.

“Prudential requirements such as good governance exist to protect policyholders and to promote the maintenance of a sound and efficient insurance sector,” RBNZ Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said.

The central bank said Quest had acknowledged and remedied the breaches of its obligations and was busy implementing more risk management measures to prevent similar issues in future.

“These breaches did not impact on Quest’s ability to pay out on claims to policyholders,” the RBNZ added.