Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Reserve Bank open to being made to prioritise inflation

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
5 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr and Finance Minister Grant Robertson work on five-yearly review of Monetary Policy Committee remit. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr and Finance Minister Grant Robertson work on five-yearly review of Monetary Policy Committee remit. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank believes its inflation and employment targets remain fit-for-purpose.

However, it is open to the Government requiring its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to prioritise targeting price stability over "maximum sustainable employment".

The Reserve

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business