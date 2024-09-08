The RBNZ’s monetary policy committee, which Hawkesby was a member of, decided to cut the official cash rate (OCR) by 0.25% last month.

Speaking about the decision, Hawkesby explained how suddenly the evidence of economic pain arose, after months of concern about certain areas of price increases becoming embedded.

“Through the course of June and July, pretty much everything moved at once.

“All of those pricing intentions, inflation expectations, headline inflation, all these things came down at the same time that all of the economic activity indicators fell as well.”

Those indicators are what led the market to heavily price in interest rate cuts ahead of the RBNZ’s move.

Hawkesby defended its earlier communication of the likelihood of a rate cut in August, despite its indications signaling a possible increase in the OCR.

“We did change our tone in terms of acknowledging what we were seeing, and we started to talk about how policy isn’t going to be restrictive forever.”

