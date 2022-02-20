Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Report on $100m new Te Huia rail passenger service casts doubts on viability

7 minutes to read
The Te Huia Hamilton-Auckland commuter passenger service has cost nearly $69m so far. Photo / Supplied

The Te Huia Hamilton-Auckland commuter passenger service has cost nearly $69m so far. Photo / Supplied

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

Hamilton-Auckland passenger rail service Te Huia continues to use an "extravagant" amount of taxpayer funding to do the job and is not achieving any of the financial environmental goals it was intended to, says a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.