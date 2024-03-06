Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Reading Cinema: Who is Wellington council wanting to underwrite?

Matt Nippert
By
6 mins to read
Wellington City Council is planning to fund redevelopment of the Reading Cinema building on Courtenay Place, which has been deemed at-risk in the event of an earthquake. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council is planning to fund redevelopment of the Reading Cinema building on Courtenay Place, which has been deemed at-risk in the event of an earthquake. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reading International, the cinema operator seeking a $32 million land deal with Wellington City Council, has been reduced to microcap status by fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and is offloading real estate assets to cope.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business