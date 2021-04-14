REINZ figures: Median house prices hit new record in March

Here's what you need to know: from how much you need to save to working out your buying strategy.

Median house prices for residential property across New Zealand reached a record $826,300 in March this year.

This figure from the latest monthly REINZ report was up 24.3 per cent from $665,000 during the same month last year.

These figures are based on sales recorded before the Government's package of housing policy instruments came into effect.

Earlier this month the Government announced the removal of tax deducibility of interest on loans for residential property investment and extended the bright-line test to ten years.

Looking ahead, REINZ acting CEO Wendy Alexander said that she expected prices to continue increasing this year.

"We would expect house prices to continue rising, but we hope this will be at a slower pace than we've seen over the last 6 to 12 months," Alexander said.

"Hopefully the re-implementation of the LVRs, changes in government policy and the move towards winter will slow the rate of growth down a little, but only time will tell what effect they will have."

Auckland's median house price increased by 18.5 per cent from $945,000 in March 2020 to $1,120,000 in March 2021 – a new record for the city.

At the top end of the market, the percentage of properties sold for $1 million or more increased from 20.0% (1,485 properties) in March 2020 to 34.8% (3,386 properties) in March 2021 – the highest percentage of million-dollar plus properties ever sold.

The news was not good for those looking for a home on the opposite end of the market.

The number of homes sold for less than $500,000 across New Zealand fell from 27.9 per cent of the market (2,065 properties) in March 2020 to 15.3 per cent of the market (1,489 properties) in March 2021 – the lowest percentage of properties sold in the sub-$500,000 bracket ever.

There was a massive demand for homes throughout the month of March.

The number of residential properties sold in March across New Zealand increased by 31.2 per cent when compared to the same time last year (from 7,408 to 9,721) – the highest for the month of March in 14 years and the highest annual percentage change in three months.