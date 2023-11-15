Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Record Givealittle donations: Fundraisers climb, scoot, run to raise millions more despite cost-of-living challenges

John Weekes
By
4 mins to read
Brian Burrough was already riding a scooter for charity when he got caught up in a cyclone - but he and his supporters ended up raising even more money. Photo / Givealittle

Brian Burrough was already riding a scooter for charity when he got caught up in a cyclone - but he and his supporters ended up raising even more money. Photo / Givealittle

An 11-year-old marathon runner, a scooter rider stuck in a cyclone, and a couple who climbed a selfie-famous mountain 38 times are among the year’s most influential Kiwi fundraisers.

The cost of living might be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business