Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Recession-proofing your life as the hawks of penury circle

John Weekes
By
4 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis on the recession forecast. Video / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis on the recession forecast. Video / Mark Mitchell

The R-word has rudely entered the national lexicon with increased frequency.

Recession fears are sending shudders through the economy after the Reserve Bank lifted the official cash rate (OCR) from 3.5 to 4.25 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business