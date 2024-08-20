Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Receivers at PwC await court direction on releasing Du Val report

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The High Court has put Auckland apartment developer Du Val Capital Partners and other Du Val Group companies into interim receivership. Video / Alex Burton

When will we know more about the interim receivership of privately owned Auckland apartment and terraced housing developer Du Val?

Those in charge at accounting firm PwC in Auckland have filed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business