RBNZ: 'We're aiming to get inflation back into its box, while engineering a soft landing'

4 minutes to read
Reserve Bank of New Zealand chief economist Paul Conway. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Jenée Tibshraeny

Wellington Business editor, NZ Herald

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) chief economist Paul Conway says the central bank's aggressive official cash rate (OCR) outlook is its "best estimate" for how monetary policy will be set in the coming months

