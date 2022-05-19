Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Raw human sewage discharged from southern rural property: Environment Court caps loo

3 minutes to read
A neighbour complained of objectionable, offensive odours. Photo / 123rf

A neighbour complained of objectionable, offensive odours. Photo / 123rf

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Raw human sewage was being willfully discharged from a South Island rural property, prompting local authority and Environment Court action to plug it.

Blair Edward Armishaw, who owns a rural property north of Oamaru, was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.