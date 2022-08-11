Q&A: Worried about the cost of living squeeze? Ask our money expert

Worried about making ends meet? Photo / NZME

The cost of living is rising at the fastest pace in 32 years, putting pressure on your back pocket more than ever.

With the Consumer Price Index up 7.3 per cent, New Zealanders are feeling the pinch with higher food, petrol costs and interest rates on the rise.

Latest research from Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission shows the proportion of people who say they are either sinking a bit or sinking badly is now the highest it has been at 17 per cent since it began surveying the public in February last year.

At the same time our assets are under pressure, making us feel poorer.

Average house values dropped 4.9 per cent in the latest quarter and dipped below $1 million for the first time in nearly a year.

While nearly $5 billion was wiped off the value of KiwiSaver funds in the three months to June 30.

So what can you do about it?

Money expert Tom Hartmann, the personal finance lead at Sorted - the Government's money education site - will join us for an hour from midday today to answer your burning questions.

