PwC appoints Andrew Holmes as New Zealand CEO

Consultancy firm PwC New Zealand said Andrew Holmes will become its chief executive and senior partner from April next year.

The appointment is for an initial four-year term.

He will succeed Mark Averill, who retires from the firm when his tenure as CEO and senior partner ends on March 31 following a career with PwC spanning 33 years.

Holmes is the current managing partner of PwC New Zealand’s risk services practice and the PwC Asia Pacific data assurance leader.

In these roles, and in his time spent with PwC in New York, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, London and South Africa, he has worked with a wide range of clients, including major multinationals, telecommunications and digital players.

“Andrew has more than 25 years’ experience supporting clients to achieve better business outcomes through understanding their strategies and how they can respond to and mitigate related risks,” PwC said.

PwC New Zealand employs more than 1700 people and has offices in the Auckland, Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington and Canterbury regions.



