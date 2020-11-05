Website of the Year

Business

Pushpay clarifies on customers, but sell-off continues

Departing Pushpay chief executive Bruce Gordon. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
Business writer, NZ Herald

Pushpay issued an updated interim results presentation mid-morning, but a sell-off continued, and the company had its target price sliced by its most bullish follower.

The maker of digital giving and church management software saw

