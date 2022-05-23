Pushpay bidder emerges with 20% stake

Pushpay CEO Molly Matthews. Photo / Supplied

An Australian private equity firm, BGH Capital, and a large Pushpay shareholder, Sixth Street Partners, have been revealed as the group making a bid to buy the church donation platform.

Disclosures made to the NZX this morning showed the two firms and their associated entities had agreed to work together to negotiate an acquisition of Pushpay Holdings in a scheme of arrangement.

The cooperation agreement signed by the two parties prevents either from selling their shares without prior written consent.

BGH's investment vehicle, Oceania Trust, and Sixth Street's entities together own 20.3 per cent of Pushpay. New Zealand law generally prevents groups from building a stake above the 20 per cent threshold without making a takeover bid.

Trading halt

Pushpay has since been placed in a trading halt pending a "material announcement" most likely regarding the takeover bid.

BGH Capital is an Australian private equity company with links to NZ. All three co-founders, Robin Bishop, Ben Gray, and Simon Harle, worked for investment teams that spanned the Tasman before starting the firm.

BGH Capital Fund II closed in February 2022 with A$3.6 billion (NZ$3.95b) committed. The firm said this makes it the largest active private equity fund focused on Australia and NZ.

It bought NZX-listed dental care business Abano Healthcare for $117m in 2020.

Sixth Street is headquartered in San Francisco but bills itself as a global investment firm with US$50b (NZ$77.4b) in assets under management. It has also invested in household names such as Airbnb and Spotify.

The firm bought a 17 per cent stake in the company when early investors, the Hulijch family, sold in March last year for $320 million.

Pushpay declined to give details of the takeover offer when it reported earnings last Wednesday.

However, some analysts had observed the firm might look attractive to a private equity buyer who would be interested in its solid income stream and less concerned about growth rates.

The company has been struggling to win new customers – despite growing revenue and earnings – which has spooked public market growth investors, sent its share price sliding and created an opportunity for a private buyer.

In the 2023 financial year, Pushpay said it expects "double-digit" revenue growth of between 10 per cent and 15 per cent, and underlying earnings to be between US$56m and US$61m.

The company also gave an upbeat assessment of the future, saying it expects to have US$10b transacted through its platform in 2024 and more than 20,000 customers by the end of the 2025 financial year.