Business

Pushpay bidder emerges with 20% stake


Pushpay CEO Molly Matthews. Photo / Supplied



An Australian private equity firm, BGH Capital, and a large Pushpay shareholder, Sixth Street Partners, have been revealed as the group making a bid to buy the church donation platform.

Disclosures made to the NZX

