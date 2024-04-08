Voyager 2023 media awards
Business

Property Insider: Ngāti Whātua on iwi consultation; two Waiheke marina bosses set sail; big Mercy Hospital expansion to open next year

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust chairperson Ngarimu Blair explains the history behind a newly minted art installation at the Trust’s headquarters. Video / NZ Herald

Iwi consultation over property projects raises the ire of one hapū leader; two Waiheke Marina bosses change direction; Mercy Hospital expansion, upgrade due to open next year - this in today’s Property Insider column.

Ngāti

