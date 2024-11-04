The planned rental tower (right) with the existing Sentinel apartment tower (left) in the heart of Takapuna. Photo / McConnell Property
Big plans were announced for new build-to-rent schemes from two businesses last year, so what happened since? Art on new Auckland convention centre at dawn; the new Mormon temple in Auckland opens soon; another step in Metlifecare’s Remuera plans – all in today’s Property Insider column.
Kiwi Property Group andSimplicity Living are leading the build-to-rent market with hundreds of newly finished and under-construction Auckland apartments.
But what of other plans announced last year?
Local business McConnell Property last year unveiled its plans for a $300 million North Shore build-to-rent tower locally dubbed the Burj Takapuna.
Also, global real estate giant Hines said last year it could be a “category killer” in that sector.
But so far, plans don’t appear to have progressed into physical reality for either of the companies.
Tony McKee, of McConnell, gave an update on plans for the 39-level Takapuna tower by Gasometer Developments and designed by Warren & Mahoney.
He couldn’t be specific about numbers, but says plans are for the project to go ahead: “We’re just going through a capital-raising process to fund construction and that’s still being worked through where it comes from.”
McConnell isn’t the only one with BTR aspirations.
Hines indicated last year it was set to be a global force in the BTR space in this country.
Hines, founded in Texas in the late 50s, is a big global presence, so its moves here brought considerable interest.
Hines said it had opened its central Auckland office on level 17 of the tower at 41 Shortland St last year, “focused on acquisitions, investment and development opportunities across New Zealand. Hines New Zealand is the eleventh office location and seventh country since establishing its presence in Asia Pacific in 1996”.
James Molloy, a Hines director, said it had successfully established its brand, “educated the market on who we are and what we do, and identified key areas of focus. I am proud of our achievements in the last 12 months. Now, looking ahead to the next 12 months, the keyword is patient execution. There is a wealth of opportunity ahead, but it requires us to be patient, diligent, and deliberate in our actions”.
Hines had been here for about 18 months, focusing on establishing a strong local presence and looking for the right opportunities for development and acquisitions.
“We’re asset-class agnostic and we invest across the risk spectrum. We aim to invest in and develop various asset classes, including living, office, and industrial and logistics,” Molloy said.
We look forward to hearing more from Hines.
Forest glass panels illuminated
Herald photographer Michael Craig caught Auckland’s new convention centre at dawn last month, with artwork illuminated.
After being hit by lockdowns, the fire and then firefighter water that flooded basement levels, the NZ International Convention Centre is due to open next year.
Built by Fletcher Construction and owned by SkyCity Entertainment Group, the centre’s artwork is particularly prominent in the early morning.
Sara Hughes’ glass panels depict the forest.
“The artwork reflects the experience of walking through the New Zealand bush and looking up through a canopy of trees to see the unique light and colour of the forest. It’s really exciting and moving for me personally, to see this work lifted into place and on public display,” she has said previously.
The fin-shaped panels are in 60 colour tones and 9m or three levels high.
Auckland Council confirmed it supported the plan, but sought to be excused from taking part in the hearing on it. It cited the need to reduce costs to ratepayers while fulfilling its role as a statutory authority.
Some residents living in the existing block at the village oppose the demolition plans and have voiced their opposition.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.