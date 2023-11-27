Bill Foley announced his plans for the new A-League license in Auckland from Shed 22, Princes Wharf, early last week. Photo / Andrew Cornaga www.photosport.nz

Restaurants, wine and now football: Bill Foley of NZX listed Foley Wines is expanding his footprint here, last Tuesday confirming rumours that flew for months of him spending big on sport locally. Who might build his new waterfront stadium? Construction bosses discuss. A new hospitality venue has opened near Arrowtown with Winton Land’s Chris Meehan honouring the late Adrian Burr. All this is covered in the Business Herald’s new column, offering insight into what those on the inside of the property industry are talking about, what worries them, what they’re celebrating, the rises, the falls and who’s doing what.

Energetic American billionaire Bill Foley of Foley Wines wants a new waterfront stadium for 20,000 people for his new Auckland A-League football team in its home city and all within three years, or so.

That’s one of the most interesting, exciting real estate schemes to hit this city in years: is it possible, who might build it, what would it mean for events in this city, how would it change us, could we finally see an enlivening of the seaside area? So many questions.

American billionaire Bill Foley is expanding his footprint here with a new football team that will compete in the A-League. Photo / Andrew Cornaga www.photosport.nz

Foley has the money, experience, vision and well-established links in this country to achieve just that. The enthusiastic businessman summed that all up with: “I’ve been coming to NZ for 20 years. What’s better than having restaurants, wine and football? Fantastic!”

Foley Wines, in which he is a major shareholder, has a market cap of only $77.5 million but is expanding, with vineyards in the Wairarapa, Marlborough and Queenstown. It is headed by long-serving Mark Turnbull, chief executive for almost 12 years.

On Newstalk ZB’s Sportstalk with D’Arcy Waldegrave, Foley said work on his planned waterfront stadium would be “fairly expeditious. I’ve got an unrealistic timeline that would be very quick but I don’t think that one’s gonna happen. But I think within three or four years, we’ll have a stadium, we’ll have it put together, we’ll be under construction”.

He also met the Herald’s Michael Burgess last week who reported: “Foley is also open to a custom-built arena. He is happy at Mt Smart - ‘we are there for a few years at least’ - but told the Herald the long-term plan would be a waterfront stadium with around 20,000 capacity”.

Could he work with Tāmaki Herenga Waka Ports of Auckland and its owner Auckland Council to make his vision a reality?

If anyone can, it’s Foley. Bill and Carol Foley are no strangers to this city, hosting a dinner for nearly 300 people at Euro last decade. Back then, they were launching the Wharekauhau Wine & Food Society, an exclusive hospitality, wine and food club named after their luxurious Wairarapa lodge where he hosted the couple who are now the Prince and Princess of Wales along with Prince George.

Bill Foley has hosted the Prince and Princess of Wales at his luxurious Wairarapa retreat.

And he hasn’t stopped there either, buying a string of vineyards and just this spring opening the rural-styled new The Runholder in the Wairarapa outside Masterton. Property Insider visited in April, before the recent opening. The new $8m building is dark brown with a rural exterior somewhat resembling a corrugated iron woolshed.

The stylish interiors have soaring ceilings, banks of skylights bringing the sunshine in, a grand central A-frame glass-fronted entranceway and wine-tasting area.

It’s now hosting diners and events. The restaurant, wine and gin-tasting areas are big on social media.





Who might build that waterfront stadium?

Waterfront stadium talk has gone on for years. It could be like San Francisco’s wonderful Oracle Park where the seagulls soar above the baseball matches and you can easily walk from the centre of the city.

Cast your mind back to 2006 and high hopes from the then-Rugby World Cup Minister Trevor Mallard who named Fletcher Construction to build a 60,000-seat, $497m stadium. Mark Binns headed the building business then and described the scheme as “buildable”.

What do big builders say about this?

Rick Herd, Naylor Love chief executive: “I thought Auckland council missed an opportunity to rebuild Eden Park on the waterfront so I like the concept. We are interested in building anything but do not have a track record in large stadiums as some others do. We would be interested depending on the timing of other commitments.”

Dominion’s Brett Russell is preparing for independent commissioners to hear his Beachlands application. That started yesterday, so that’s his focus.

Another building business boss said: “Any tier one builder could build it. The key is getting an efficient design and funding and a sensible price. Doing a deal with the Government and council is the obvious answer. This could be a multi-use stadium.”

Ayrburn, new dining precinct near Arrowtown

Winton Land majority owner and chief Chris Meehan is getting accolades for his new dining precinct Ayrburn, near Arrowtown and at a historic 160-year-old farm. There, he pays tribute to the late Adrian Burr, formerly of Viaduct Harbour Holdings. Ayrburn has the Burr Bar.

A Winton spokeswoman said Meehan thought it appropriate he acknowledge his friend with that stylish new whiskey bar.

Burr was a philanthropist, arts donor and heavyweight businessman who was one of the originals to found Viaduct Harbour Holdings, the multibillion-dollar business which owns 35ha of waterfront land around the city’s waterfront.

The late Adrian Burr, honoured at a new whiskey bar near Arrowtown.

Jo Elwin reported in Viva that no expense had been spared at Ayrburn, to craft the finest, unique eating and drinking experience at the venue adjacent to Waterfall Park off Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd.

The venue takes advantage of mature trees and historic buildings, which have been meticulously deconstructed and reconstructed to be fit for five-star hospitality.

Ayrburn is the vision of developer Chris Meehan.

The stone woolshed has been turned into a 240-seat breakfast-through-dinner restaurant where you can sit indoors or outside under umbrellas.

Winton says Ayrburn Farm was established by William Paterson. It was one of the first in the area after W.G Rees settled in the district in 1860 and after gold was discovered in the Shotover River in 1862.

Plans for Ayrburn near Arrowtown where work is continuing.

It was one of the most successful and oldest in the area, continuing with production until the early 21st century.

Plans next year are to open Billy’s fine dining to seat around 100 people inside and 70 outside, RM Butcher, The Bakehouse and the Barrel Room which will seat around 50 people.

The heritage buildings there are a direct reflection of Paterson’s success, being large and substantially built, the company says.

Winton has created two different areas in its moves to showcase the character of these buildings and prepare them for the property’s next chapter: the Victorian-style Ayrburn Homestead on 4.98ha and Ayrburn Domain with the boutique restaurant and bar.

