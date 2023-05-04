Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Billionaire Foley company’s new Wairarapa project: $8m hospitality hub opening

Anne Gibson
By
7 mins to read
Trevor Smith of Holmes Construction at the new Te Kairanga development outside Martinborough. Photo / Anne Gibson

Trevor Smith of Holmes Construction at the new Te Kairanga development outside Martinborough. Photo / Anne Gibson

The new $8 million building is dark brown with a rural exterior somewhat resembling a corrugated iron woolshed.

But the stylish interiors have soaring ceilings, banks of skylights bringing the sunshine in and a grand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business