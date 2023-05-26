Advertisement

Property developers with regulatory run-ins among those given govt underwrite

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
6 mins to read
Housing Minister Megan Woods stands by due diligence done before Wolfbrook was given a government underwrite for a Lower Hutt development. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Housing Minister Megan Woods is satisfied government officials did their homework before agreeing to backstop a pair of property developers who have previously fallen foul of regulators.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MHUD)

