Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Project Auckland: Time to welcome the return of cruise ships

3 minutes to read
The Ovation of the Sea in Auckland, March 2020. Photo / Michael Craig

The Ovation of the Sea in Auckland, March 2020. Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

Kevin O'Sullivan is anxiously waiting for the maritime border to reopen, and downtown Auckland can once again welcome the cruise ship passengers and their spending power.

The return of the majestic cruise ships, set down

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.