Project Auckland: Solving the puzzle of Auckland

Simon Watts. Photo / Supplied

Local, national and international issues all come into play as we strive to create an amazing city to live in.

So, we need to be visionary enough to take a holistic view of the entire puzzle, while identifying the quick wins that can be achieved through purely local initiatives.

For example, Auckland's transport woes are due largely to poor local decision making.

Why is this happening? Because Auckland Transport isn't sufficiently focused on achieving what should be its core business outcome: transporting people and goods efficiently.

The Government's directive that safety enhancement projects should take precedence has resulted in money being squandered on constructing roundabouts and installing traffic lights when there simply aren't justified by accidents at those locations. You only have to look to the North Shore, where the congested and dangerous Lake Rd keeps having upgrades delayed, while vanity projects are prioritised. Poor quality spending has resulted in the key objectives of Auckland Transport being forgotten, most importantly easing congestion.

There's also a budget problem that needs addressing. Auckland Council has too often been selling off assets to fund services. This is like selling off the family silver to pay for the groceries, which is unsustainable.

If assets like parks, public land or buildings are to be sold, that money should be reinvested in assets such as infrastructure, so the value isn't lost.

Once again, it's about concentrating on core business. Spending on non-essential services has to be cut if you can't get people to and from work efficiently; you can't afford to do both so concentrate on what's important! That's a couple of quick wins for Aucklanders.

Now let's look at what a transport vision for Auckland should look like.

Currently, we rely on Auckland Transport's single system to unlock Auckland, but that's failing to provide the comprehensive and responsive transport solution our city needs.

Where is the discussion about integrating Uber, shared vehicle providers and eBike/eScooter mobility into the system?

Why aren't we encouraging partnerships that bring a range of transport options into play? Buses and trains seem to be the only answer, with ferry services playing only a token role due to the lack of resilience or frequency that's required.

Auckland's transport needs the smart thinking to integrate all the available options into a unified offering that allows people to make their own journey decisions rather than being forced onto a bus that doesn't get where they want to go when they want to go.

The next major issue for many Aucklanders has to be housing.

There are answers here, with more intensive residential development around public transport nodes, but this is also hampered by boxed-in thinking. Demolishing existing homes to build more homes in established neighbourhoods is counterproductive. But that's the answer Auckland Council has because it simply can't afford to develop land on the urban boundary.

There isn't the money to put in the infrastructure (roads, stormwater, wastewater and drinking water) that's required, so the council heaps stress on already built-up areas. The Government could help by investing in that infrastructure, similar to the National Party's policy of providing councils with around $50,000 dollars for every housing consent issued. There could also be a strategy for providing the council with flexibility around borrowing limits through Watercare, to get critical projects underway.

Finally, I want to touch on the rising cost of living and inflation. This is by far and away the number one issue that's raised when I'm talking to Aucklanders. Once again, we have a problem that's impacting all New Zealanders and a solution will only spring from government policy.

But that doesn't mean Auckland should be held hostage to government inaction. There are efforts that Auckland City can make, and I would say should be making, to develop a higher wage economy that's more able to withstand inflationary pressures.

Auckland should be a hub for higher paid jobs in technology and engineering. Initiatives to create an attractive environment for these businesses should be at the forefront of the city's long-term strategy.

There needs to be a plan so all relevant departments in council are playing their part. I'd like to see key performance indicators set against the strategy, with numbers of new business start-ups tracked and the growth of tech companies monitored.

Find out the incentives needed to feed a technology growth engine and factor them into our planning.

Make Auckland a great place to work and a wonderful place to live with clean beaches and a healthy Hauraki Gulf and we've got the city we know this is supposed to be.

• Simon Watts is the MP for North Shore and the National Party Shadow Local Government Spokesperson and Associate Finance and Infrastructure.

Watts had an international banking and finance career before coming to Parliament in 2020.