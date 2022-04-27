Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Project Auckland: Reimagining Tāmaki Makaurau

6 minutes to read
Nick Hill. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Nick Hill. Photo / Brett Phibbs

NZ Herald
By Nick Hill

Doubling down on and investing in Auckland as an innovative region, and a region of creativity and culture, were two of the nine scenarios set out in Reimagining Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland: harnessing the region's potential

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.