Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Project Auckland: Businessman says more work needed to get workers back into Auckland CBD

6 minutes to read
Matthew Cockram. Photo / Supplied

Matthew Cockram. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Bill Bennett

Matthew Cockram wants Auckland's leaders to pay more attention to getting people back to work in the city centre now the worst of the pandemic is over.

The businessman believes Auckland Council and central government

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.