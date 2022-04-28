Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Project Auckland: A new toolkit for the restart

6 minutes to read
Committee for Auckland directors visiting the site of the Auckland City Mission's HomeGround just prior to completion. Photo / Supplied

Committee for Auckland directors visiting the site of the Auckland City Mission's HomeGround just prior to completion. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Mark Thomas

Auckland Council has struggled significantly under Covid, losing more than $900 million in revenue and being forced to delay the much-needed infrastructure investment programme.

Except for a brief positive spike in mid-2021, Auckland's business confidence

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.