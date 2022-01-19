Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Prices at the dairy chiller on the way up as world prices boom

4 minutes to read
The prices of grocery store chiller items such as milk, cream, butter, cheese and spreads are on the rise. Photo / 123RF

The prices of grocery store chiller items such as milk, cream, butter, cheese and spreads are on the rise. Photo / 123RF

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

The price of milk, butter and cheese is to rise at the grocery store chiller as global dairy prices hit a seven-year high.

Local market heavyweight Fonterra Brands says it's told its New Zealand customers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.