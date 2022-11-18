Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Preview: Reserve Bank set to deliver biggest hike in OCR history

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank is expected to deliver an unprecedented 75 basis point hike on Wednesday, taking the official cash rate from 3.5 per cent to 4.25 per cent, economists say.

A softer 50 basis point

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business