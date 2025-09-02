Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Pressure on retailers not letting up amid Smiths City, Kitchen Things difficulties

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Retailers continue to grapple with increasing costs and weaker consumer demand. Photo / 123RF

Retailers continue to grapple with increasing costs and weaker consumer demand. Photo / 123RF

Difficult trading conditions and lower consumer confidence are creating the “perfect storm” for squeezed retailers.

It comes as two big retail chains face an uncertain future in the space of a fortnight.

Today, the more than 100-year-old retail chain Smiths City went into voluntary administration amid

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save