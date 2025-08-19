Advertisement
Updated

Kitchen Things tipped into receivership, 12 stores closed

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Kitchen Things is in receivership amid weaker consumer demand. Photo / 123RF

Nationwide premium kitchen and laundry appliance company Kitchen Things has gone into receivership after sustaining ongoing trading losses.

Kitchen Things has 12 stores in New Zealand, all of which have been temporarily closed.

Russell Moore, Stephen Keen and Adele Hicks of Grant Thornton New Zealand have been appointed receivers.

The

