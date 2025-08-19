Efforts to restructure and reduce costs have not been sufficient to offset declining sales and margins.
The directors determined the group could no longer continue trading and asked ASB – which holds General Security Deeds – to appoint receivers.
“We have temporarily closed all stores while we assess stock and establish next steps for the group,” Keen said in a statement.
“Our priority is to identify buyers for the business and/or assets of the group, ideally on a going concern basis.”
Keen said key staff have been retained to manage costs and re-open stores.
“We are calling for urgent expressions of interest from parties interested in acquiring all or part of the group.”
The appointment affects related entities including Applico Limited (the group’s distribution arm), Baumatic Appliances Limited and Jones Family Investments Limited.
Kitchen Things was established in 1986 and sells leading international brands including Smeg, Asko, Miele, Bosch, Samsung and LG.
