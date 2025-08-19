Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Kitchen Things is in receivership amid weaker consumer demand. Photo / 123RF

Nationwide premium kitchen and laundry appliance company Kitchen Things has gone into receivership after sustaining ongoing trading losses.

Kitchen Things has 12 stores in New Zealand, all of which have been temporarily closed.

Russell Moore, Stephen Keen and Adele Hicks of Grant Thornton New Zealand have been appointed receivers.

The receivers said the group has faced sustained pressure from weaker consumer demand and increased competition on pricing over the past two years.