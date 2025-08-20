Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Reserve Bank explains why all its OCR cuts aren’t pumping up the economy - yet at least

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis welcomed the decision to drop the rate. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank is confident lower interest rates will eventually help the sluggish economy perk up.

It has identified numerous reasons why the 250 basis points of Official Cash Rate (OCR) cuts it has delivered in a year haven’t spurred as much growth as some expected.

This said, chief

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save