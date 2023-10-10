Powercut, schmowercut: Evnex’s $10m raise will fund a breakthrough product

Evnex's E2 charger.

Homegrown EV charger maker Evnex is gearing up for a major capital raise - and a new feature will help out homeowners during power cuts. Its founder has also weighed in on National’s front-foot EV policies.

Evnex will shortly seek around $10 million, with low emission-focussed funds in Australia and NZ, plus Government-backed funds, among its prospective ports-of-call, founder and chief executive Ed Harvey says. The firm raised $2.7m in a 2021 seed round led by Movac and supported by Sir Stephen Tindall’s K1W1 and others.

The new funds are earmarked for several projects, including expanding its push into Australia, and developing a bi-directional EV charger. That is, one that would allow your electric car’s battery to power your home during a power cut - or to temporarily run your house off your EV for a few hours when power rates are spiking, or potentially even sell power back to the grid during a crunch time. A subset of bi-directional charging will also let you use your EV’s battery to charge power tools or keep outdoor lights running.

Evnex founder and CEO Ed Harvey (left) with a technician on his firm's Christchurch assembly line.

“We’re potentially looking to bring a bidirectional product to market in 2025,” Harvey says. “We’re recognising that vehicle-to-grid or more bidirectional charging is starting to be supported by more and more vehicle manufacturers.”

The Evnex boss didn’t just pluck 2025 out of the air. That’s the year that Tesla has promised to add bidirectional charging to its vehicles (although Elon Musk’s preferred solution is for a punter to have Tesla solar panels feeding Tesla Powerwall home batteries, so a public power grid doesn’t factor into the equation.)

Several EV makers have already added bidirectional support, including BYD and Hyundai and its stablemate Kia. There have been some early stabs at bi-directional chargers by offshore home charger makers, but the setup is finicky, and the EECA has noted they’re still at least twice the price of one-way chargers.

Verdict on National’s 10,000-charger plan

EV charging has had a bit of profile during the campaign, with National promising a public-private initiative to develop a network of 10,000 public EV chargers by 2030 - with leader Christopher Luxon citing “range anxiety” as a barrier to EV ownership.

Luxon said National would spend $257m over four years to build the chargers and revive the “highly successful” Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) funding model, which blended public and private sector investment.

For close watchers of the industry, it’s not a huge departure from the status quo. Under a scheme that began back when Simon Bridges was Transport Minister, and has been continued and expanded by the Labour-led Government, Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) contestable grants have co-financed some 1300 public chargers nationwide (700 of which are operational so far), with around $6.4 million in grants and $18.2m in private sector contributions (over its lifetime, the programme has allocated $54.9m in grants, matched by $112.1m in applicant funding).

Harvey has previously criticised successive governments’ focus on subsidising public chargers - a theme he continues today.

National Leader Christopher Luxon announcing a new electric vehicle policy in Christchurch on September 6. The party is promising 10,000 more public chargers, but is also abolishing the Clean Car Discount and the related "ute tax" penalties. Photo / George Heard

Obviously, all of Evnex’s skin is in the home charging game (bar a few office garage installs), but the founder says we’ve got to factor in that NZ cities are different from those in the UK, and other countries that are often held up as a model.

“I don’t see public charging as being quite as much of a barrier for EV adoption in New Zealand as some people think. We have a lot of garages and driveways where cars can be charged. It’s very different from large cities like London, for example, where street-side and public charging networks are absolutely critical,” Harvey says.

“I think it’s a bit of a psychological barrier. For me, for example, I recently upgraded from a Nissan Leaf to a Tesla Model 3, and I can now drive [330km] up to Marlborough to see my parents, for example, and I don’t even need to charge along the way. It’s actually very rare now that I even use public charging. We’re not as reliant on the rapid charger infrastructure as you might think.”

Giving on one hand, taking on the other

“National’s policy is giving on one hand, and taking on the other in terms of what they’re doing with the scrapping the Clean Car Discount.

“The Clean Car Discount has had a pretty significant effect. We’ve gone from roughly 30,000 plug-in vehicles on our road in mid-2021 when the policy was launched up to over 80,000 today.

“So it would be fair to say it’s definitely worked. I recognise that it hasn’t been fiscally neutral as was hoped by the Government.”

Budget 2023 delivered a $100m top-up for the scheme to fill the shortfall between “ute tax” fees collected and low-emission vehicle rebates paid out.

But Harvey argues that costs will be recouped over the long term, and that EVs sold this year will filter through into the second-hand market - while, conversely, combustion engine cars shipped in 2023 will be contributing to higher emissions for the next 15 to 20 years.

“So, broadly speaking, I think it would be good to keep the Clean Car Discount for that reason. There’s probably a larger effect than what National’s proposing with the 10,000 chargers, he says.

In bed with retailer

While EV sales have surged over the past year, home charging is a crowded field. How does a tiny Christchurch firm stand out?

Across the Tasman, Evnex has got a foot in the door through a partnership with Polestar Australia, which recommends the NZ-made chargers during its vehicle sales process (Polestar being Volvo’s EV spinoff). Harvey is angling to expand Evnex’s partnerships in Australia. In NZ, his firm is also the preferred charger for Skoda, LDV, Volvo, Polestar, Cupra and Volkswagon.

Then there’s the partnership that Evnex inked with Z Energy earlier this year. In April this year, Z assumed 100 per cent control of Flick Energy (having been the majority shareholder since 2018).

Flick is now offering its customers a 7kW Evenex E2 smart charger for $2195, including installation - which Harvey notes is actually $200 cheaper than if you go through Evnex direct.

Through a smartphone app, Evnex’s charger lets you top-up your EV between 3am and 6am when Flick offers free power.

Given the E2 can give around 40km of range per hour (the actual figure varies by EV make, model and the age of a car’s battery), that’s about 120km worth of charge for free. Flick also offers half-price electricity between 9pm and 7am.

Evnex continues its smart pilot with lines company Vector, using its smart charging abilities to help balance the load on the network.

Vector CEO Simon Mackenzie earlier told the Herald that EV owners plugging in after rush hour was the worst possible time.

Evnex is also working with Transpower.

But Harvey says, “For us, the priority at the moment is probably more partnerships with electricity retailers. It’s very advantageous for them because it means that they can incentivise you to shift your charging to times when the wholesale price is lower, which means they’re going to make more margin on the electricity - and it gives value back to the driver as well.”

Offpeak charging also usually means energy that’s generated by hydro, wind or solar rather than coal.

Keeping it Kiwi

Evnex hasn’t released any financials, but as it announced its partnership to roll out “more than 1000 chargers”, Z said Evnex had sold more than 2500 smart chargers so far.

Harvey says his firm recently opened a Sydney office. He said the undisclosed Aussie sales had tripled over the past few months.

For now, there are no plans for world domination. The CEO says the $10m is earmarked for Australia and New Zealand only.

The firm will also be keeping design and manufacturing local. Its E2 smart charger, certified New Zealand Made, features all Kiwi components bar the cable, with injection molding by Whanganui’s Axiam and printed circuit boards made in Marton.

The smart charging software, and unit assembly, are handled in-house by Evnex in Christchurch.

