Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Could EVs be the answer when the wind stops blowing?

Jamie Gray
By
5 mins to read
Meridian Energy is trialling a vehicle-to-grid EV charger at its Christchurch office.

Meridian Energy is trialling a vehicle-to-grid EV charger at its Christchurch office.

As New Zealand aims to decarbonise by 2050, the increasingly renewables-driven power supply will need to be flexible when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining.

Could electric vehicles (EVs) be part of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business