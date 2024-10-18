Advertisement
Power companies lift NZ sharemarket higher - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Mercury Energy was up 11c to $6.91.

The New Zealand sharemarket ended the week with a near 0.5% gain, driven by strength in the leading energy stocks amid global index changes.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose steadily in the afternoon and closed at 12,823.89, up 55.35 points or 0.43% after reaching an intraday low of 12,708.44.

