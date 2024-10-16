Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Pound falls as UK inflation declines more than expected to 1.7%

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Central banks are preparing to cut rates - is our economy ready for it? Video/ Carson Bluck

UK inflation fell more than expected to a three-year low of 1.7% in September, prompting the pound to fall and traders to increase bets on further rate cuts from the Bank of England this year.

Wednesday’s data release by the Office for National Statistics showed inflation was back under

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business