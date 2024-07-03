Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Port of Tauranga shares surge, Synlait Milk rallies - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
4 mins to read
Port of Tauranga surged 40c or 8.16% to $5.30. Photo / Alex Cairns

Port of Tauranga surged 40c or 8.16% to $5.30. Photo / Alex Cairns

It was a flat day on the New Zealand sharemarket but some confidence returned to Synlait Milk after arranging new loan terms with its bankers, and Port of Tauranga found a new lease of life.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business