Polestar set for NZ launch with all-electric Polestar 2

By Driven

A few years ago, Polestar was a name that you'd only expect to see on Volvo's high-performance models.

These days, Polestar is a standalone brand that exclusively produces electric performance models.

Now it's been confirmed the Swedish premium electric performance brand is set for a New Zealand arrival, with the Polestar 2 becoming the brand's first car on sale locally.

The Auckland-based Giltrap Group has been appointed as the official representative of Polestar cars, and will handle local distribution as well as sales.

The Polestar 2. Photo / Supplied

Interestingly, buying a Polestar vehicle in New Zealand will be a 100% digital process, complemented by a physical retail location known as a Polestar Destination.

"We are excited to bring Polestar to New Zealand, which is one of the world's leading producers of renewable electricity," said Polestar Asia-Pacific head Nathan Forshaw.

"As a premium electric brand, we found a natural partner in Giltrap Group, and we are pleased to join their portfolio of premium and luxury automotive brands."

The Polestar 2. Photo / Supplied

"I believe that as a dedicated EV brand, Polestar is a true challenger to the industry, and Giltrap Group is super excited to be the official representative of Polestar in New Zealand," said Polestar NZ brand manager Bruce Fowler - a telco industry veteran who has crossed over into the increasingly high-tech world of cars. (Fowler quips: "It's still an Android device just a little larger.")

"There is no doubt that a car like the Polestar 2 will establish itself as a market-leading, premium electric vehicle. The timing couldn't be better, with the recent introduction of the government's Clean Car Discount scheme."

The Polestar 2. Photo / Supplied

As Polestar's first offering in New Zealand, the all-electric Polestar 2 looks to be quite the competent package. Locally, three models will be included in the line-up, each offering a mix of performance and range.

The Standard range single motor version will feature a 165 kW/ 330 Nm electric motor and a 69 kWh battery pack. The Long-range Single motor version increases battery capacity to 78 kWh and includes a 170 kW/ 330 Nm powertrain. The range-topping long-range dual motor variant has two electric motors and the 78 kWh battery, with a total output of 300 kW and 660 Nm.

Detailed pricing and specifications will be released alongside online order books, later in 2021.

In the US the single-motor Polestar 2 is selling for US$47,200 ($67,200) and the dual-motor model for US$51,200 ($72,600) following recent US$15,000 price cuts.

The single motor model has a range of up to 440km on a single charge.

The dual motor version has a range of up to 540km - putting it in the top five for EV sedans.