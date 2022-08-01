Voyager 2021 media awards
Plexure's shares surge on McDonald's contract renewal

McDonald's is Plexure's biggest customer. Photo / NZME

Plexure Group's shares shot up 53 per cent after the mobile software developer announced that McDonald's has renewed its contract with the company to use its digital customer engagement platform for the next five years.

