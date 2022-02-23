Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Please, come back: $2.4b landlord appeals for businesses to return to CBD offices

6 minutes to read
Precinct's $1b Commercial Bay - 10,000 people usually work in the area. Photo / supplied

Precinct's $1b Commercial Bay - 10,000 people usually work in the area. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Please, come back. That's the message from the chief of New Zealand's largest A-grade commercial landlord to businesses who are allowing most or all staff to work from home.

Scott Pritchard, chief executive of Precinct

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.