Lord of the land: Sir Peter Jackson’s $350m property empire

7 minutes to read
Matt Nippert
By
Matt Nippert

Business Investigations Reporter

Sir Peter Jackson’s advance west from his Miramar stronghold has surrounded the E tū union building. The property, now crucial to secure full control of a key waterfront block and extend the borders of Jacksonville

From Wellywood to Queenstown