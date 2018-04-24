Forestlands to fight FMA liquidation bid

The FMA began investigating Forestlands in March last year. Photo/File.

The director of the embattled Forestlands group is fighting a push from New Zealand's market watchdog to have 18 companies put into liquidation.

Forestlands has been under investigation by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) since last year and the regulator was concerned about a fair distribution to investors and the companies' failure to file financial statements. The Serious Fraud Office is also investigating.

While the FMA yesterday said it had applied to liquidate 18 Forestlands companies, its director Rowan Kearns said he would oppose the bid.

Kearns, in a statement released via a lawyer, said much of the analysis a liquidator would perform was the same as what was being done by KordaMentha already.

Kearns has instructed KordaMentha to get valuations of forestry assets as at sale date and trace inter-company lending.